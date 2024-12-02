Novo launches new capabilities for its invoicing application





The press release highlights that the Novo Invoices have been fully redesigned, offering a newer and modern user interface that intends to enhance the tool’s overall experience.





A range of new features that Novo is launching for Novo Invoices:

Invoice reconciliation: customers can link invoices to specific transactions, allowing them to mark invoices as paid, which can help simplify bookkeeping and tracking.

Scheduling: customers are able to schedule invoices for future dates, ensuring timely delivery to clients.

Line-items library: customers would be able to save frequently used line items to their items library, streamlining the invoicing process and minimising repetitive data entry.

Attachments and descriptions: users can attach relevant documents or supporting files to their invoices, providing clarity and transparency to their clients. Customers also have the ability to include more detailed descriptions on their invoices. This would then allow them to provide clear information to clients regarding the purpose of the invoice.

More about Novo and its recent strategy of development