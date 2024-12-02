norisbank and DWS cooperate for digital asset management offering

The securities management offer can be used from a one-off investment amount of EUR 400 or a monthly savings rate of EUR 50. An algorithm determines a portfolio of securities tailored to the customer's requirements.

The portfolios are based on the worldwide research activities of DWS and the fund management invests in DWS 'own funds and ETFs as well as in products from other providers. According to a DWS representative, the partners have developed an offer for norisbank customers that combines active portfolio management with digital processes.