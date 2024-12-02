Niyo partners SBM Bank and Visa for digital savings account

Along with zero forex mark-up, customers can now earn interest on the savings account, the press release said, adding that Niyo Global has a legacy of serving over 300,000 customers in the last two years and with this latest development aims to simplify foreign exchange spending for international travellers and students.

There is also a plan for rapid expansion in market share by listing partnerships with travel aggregation companies and OTA’s. Niyo Global aims to achieve dominance in the leisure travel category, the company says.

As per the statement, Indian passport holders can enjoy the features of Niyo Global card like zero forex markup on car rentals, flight and hotel bookings, live currency conversion and ATM locator on the app.