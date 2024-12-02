Nigerian startup Grey partners Cellulant, expands to Kenya

Grey offers an international money transfer service that allows its users to send and receive international payments without restrictions quickly. Its products include foreign bank accounts, instant currency exchange, and international money transfers.

In partnership with Cellulant, which is the company’s payments processor, the Y Combinator-backed fintech startup has now expanded its services into East Africa, kicking off with Kenya.

Grey allows Kenyans to get paid in their preferred foreign currency and withdraw directly to M-Pesa or their local bank account.