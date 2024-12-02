Nextens launches FAAS

In addition to the tax return software and Nextens Naslag, the tax knowledge base, Nextens now also offers FAAS, a product that supports tax professionals in giving advice to their clients. FAAS automatically signals when the tax professional can give advice to his client and makes standardised customisation possible. The platform supports tax professionals in proactively fulfilling their advisory role.

The operational advice signals when and how a declaration can be optimised on the basis of current declarations and accounting data. The platform can identify when and how a client can make use of specific arrangements, save costs and limit risks. FAAS therefore offers tax professionals new insights and certainty that their advice is complete. It is integrated as a total solution within the Nextens declaration software and the online knowledge bank Nextens Reference.