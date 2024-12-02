NetBank partners with Filipino alternative lenders

The arrangement allows the alternative lenders to expand without the need to raise additional funds.



Before launching these services, NetBank has ensured that it fully understands the risks involved. For example, NetBank and Blend PH collaborated with both the Franchisors and the Franchisees, allowing a full assessment of the lending risks and opportunities.

NetBank will continue to expand its program of partnership with Filipino alternative lenders and expects to sign-up several new partners by the end of 2021.