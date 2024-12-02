Netbank launches Netbank Virtual





The platform offers multiple integration points to allow entities to embed Netbank's banking services to their processes either via direct API integration or the File Upload Platform. It also has a sandbox environment to give entities access to an environment where they could test drive the different products and integration options and see how it fits their products or processes.

Netbank also offers a self-service onboarding process to give the entities the option to onboard themselves as a Netbank Partner and go through the process of going live with the services with minimal Netbank intervention.

As part of the launch, Netbank Virtual will showcase its first batch of Open Financial services that can be accessed through the site.

The batch incorporates Account-as-a-Service, to allow entities to digitally open bank accounts for themselves, their partners, or their end-customers. The service is a complete bank account management solution which includes eKYC, account creation, and account management endpoints. Netbank is the first bank to provide Bank Accounts-as-a-Service via APIs in the Philippines.

It also includes loan management, to allow entities to digitally create loan accounts.

Earlier in 2022, Netbank has rolled out a service that allows international payment companies to support trade and transactions in the Philippines.