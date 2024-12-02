Neon raises EUR 4.5 million

This investment allows Neon to accelerate further growth and tackle product development. Originally the neobank aimed to generate EUR 1.3 million from the crowdinvesting campaign, yet then increased the funding limit to EUR 4.5 million.

According to a Neon representative, this was because the company noticed that the originally targeted amount of EUR 1.3 million was not enough to reach a large number of customers and therefore increased it to EUR 4.5 million. Ultimately, 1713 investors from the customer base took part with an average investment of EUR 2659.