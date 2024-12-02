Nedbank adds new features to its digital banking





These include the introduction of cardless withdrawals, simplified cellphone banking registration to access mobile transaction options, and a digital conversational chatbot assistant called Enbi.

The bank notes the implementation of chatbot assistant Enbi on Nedbank’s Money app and online banking platforms offers clients a way of getting day-to-day tasks done, as well as allowing customers a more natural way of engaging with Nedbank.

The chatbot was developed for Nedbank by Kasisto, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology and digital assistants for the financial services industry. The bank will unveil a number of other enhancements to its digital banking offering, including enhanced cellphone banking (*120*001#) and a cardless withdrawal solution on the Nedbank Money app, Nedbank online banking, cellphone banking, and MobiMoney platforms.