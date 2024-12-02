Neat launches new capabilities for its platform

Neat now gives small business owners more options concerning exporting their financial data and more capabilities available through its mobile app. Since its initial launch in 2021, Neat's all-in-one financial management platform enables small business owners – with years of doing their bookkeeping or with no accounting expertise at all – to manage their books and keep business finances in order. The all-encompassing Neat platform helps small business owners simplify the process of organising and automating their small business bookkeeping, invoicing, and document management.

With these latest improvements, The Neat Company seeks to simplify small business bookkeeping by making Neat more user-friendly, intuitive, and versatile.

Key new capabilities added to Neat include: