NCR, Google Cloud to accelerate digitalisation in banking

Under the terms of the agreement, NCR will expand cloud availability of its Digital Banking software portfolio, including NCR Channel Services for retail banking as well as its card and payments processing platform NCR Authentic. NCR and Google Cloud will collaborate on product development and innovation to further enhance the suite of cloud-based solutions and analytics available to banking customers on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud is an infrastructure, platform, and industry solutions provider, helping businesses solve their most critical problems across 200 countries. With the ubiquitous Google Cloud, NCR’s customers will gain a solution for powerful computing, data storage and powerful analytics, and business insight. NCR Corporation is a US-based software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, and hospitality industries.