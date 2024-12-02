nCino to acquire SimpleNexus for USD 1.2 bln

The sum entails a USD 240 million cash payment and approximately 13.2 million shares of nCino common stock, nCino said.

nCino, a publicly traded financial tech company that specializes in cloud banking, said that its decision to purchase SimpleNexus is a natural expansion of the company into the point-of-sale mortgage market. The transaction will broaden nCino’s serviceable addressable market by over USD 4 billion.

Additionally, nCino noted that SimpleNexus operates a “per-seat subscription-based revenue model, enabling the company to generate financial results that are more predictable, recurring and not based on mortgage transaction volumes.”

SimpleNexus, founded in 2011, is a homeownership platform that streamlines the mortgage experience for more than 300 independent mortgage banks, over 80 depository banks and credit unions, and more than 41,000 loan originators nationwide.