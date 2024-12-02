NAPCP launches 2016 Global Salary Survey, adds segmentation of data by geography

The survey focuses on compensation and hiring qualifications for commercial card end-users (P-Cards/One Cards and/or Travel Cards as well as providers in a relationship manager role).

This year’s new features are the inclusion of ePayables and further segmentation of data by geography (e.g., US, Canada, EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific).

The survey is open to NAPCP members and complimentary subscribers through Friday, June 3, 2016 at http://www.napcp.org/SalarySurvey2016.

The NAPCP is a membership-based association committed to advancing commercial card and payment professionals and industry practices worldwide.