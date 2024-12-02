NAB to roll out improved mobile banking app for customers

The new app includes card transaction controls to self-manage personal Visa debit and credit cards through a mobile device. By using NAB Pay, the bank’s customers will be able to use their new credit card for contactless transactions less than USD 100, without having to wait for their physical card to arrive in the mail.

These card transaction control features will enable customers to select and modify when and how their Visa debit and credit cards can be used. A range of other features, including the ability for customers to place a temporary block on any lost or stolen card and improvements to existing features and functions in NAB’s current mobile banking app will be added.

An open pilot of the new app will start soon for compatible Android devices, as the bank looks for feedback. Customers with iOS devices will also be testing the app over the coming weeks. During the testing period and after the app is launched in full by the end of 2016, NAB says features will be released in stages.