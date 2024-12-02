Multifamily Management selects Nvoicepay to automate supplier payments

Multifamily currently maintains almost 200 residential properties and three separate accounting offices. Each property works with their own bank and also maintains their own set of authorized approvers for each invoice that is submitted. They make over 100,000 payments a year with about a quarter of a billion dollars in AP spend to more than 5,600 suppliers. In less than 60 days, Nvoicepay was able to capture, replicate, and digitally codify each individual propertys payment workflow, ensuring that suppliers would be paid according to established terms and providing Multifamilys accounting department with visibility into all of their supplier payments. Beyond streamlining the payment workflow and approval process, Multifamily also intends to use Nvoicepay to support mobile payment approvals.

Nvoicepay is a provider of AP automation, P2P automation and electronic payments solutions. Nvoicepay streamlines the way companies pay their accounts payable invoices through electronic payments. Nvoicepay partners with numerous enterprises across multiple industries to process billions of dollars in B2B payments each year.

In recent news, Nvoicepay has launched its Payment Command Center, a package of services designed to complement Nvoicepay’s cloud-based payment solution.