MUFG Investor Services expands banking solutions

As a company activating within the asset servicing, banking, and fund financing for the alternative investment management industry, with this upgrade, MUFG Investor Services seeks to address global client demand for the above-mentioned solutions.





Details on MUFG Investor Services’ expanded banking solutions

Based on the information provided in the press release, in addition to bank accounts, liquidity solutions, and escrow services, the expanded banking solutions are set to include foreign exchange payments, wire transfers, and local automated clearing house (ACH) payments.

The services will support the facilitation of payments for financial institutions and their management companies, regional banks aiming to expand their currency and payment reach for clients, treasury technology providers, fund administrators, and other aggregators, such as corporate services firms.











Commenting on the announcement, John Sergides, Chief Executive Officer of MUFG Investor Services advised that the expansion of the company’s banking services showcases MUFG Investor Services’ commitment to creating synergistic opportunities that help unlock value for its clients. The spokesperson added that as firms are faced with difficulties in the banking sector, having stable, reliable banking partners with strong credit positions to help mitigate risks is believed critical.





MUFG Investor Services strategy and offering

As a division of MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), a bank with approximately USD 3.2 trillion in assets, MUFG Investor Services leverages an extensive array of banking experts, products, and services to provide scalable and flexible solutions throughout the investment value chain. An asset servicing provider for the global alternative investment management industry, MUFG Investor Services helps clients mitigate risk, execute hassle-free, and increase efficiencies in their pre-, and post-trade operations.

With more than USD 770 billion in assets under administration, MUFG Investor Service is one of the top fund administrators globally, with its almost 500 clients representing hedge funds, asset managers, private equity, private debt, real assets, real estate, fund of funds, and more, and benefiting from an extensive range of additional solutions including fund financing, foreign exchange, custody, trustee services, depository, middle-office outsourcing, securities lending, and other banking services.