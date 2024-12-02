Moven secures AWS financial services competency status

The company has been recognised in the Core Systems category for its technical expertise and customer success in transaction processing systems for banking.

AWS is cloud provider, with over one million active customers a month and a global infrastructure. AWS’s Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) allows Moven’s partners a better customer experience, with the computational power to allow for expanding businesses.

AWS claims that it is seeing more and more financial services firms turning to the cloud, prompting it to put together a list of partners who can help its clients in the worlds of banking and payments, capital markets, and insurance. BBVA, DBS and the DTCC are among a number of big financial services firms to have recently entrusted their technology real-estate to the AWS cloud.

Moven is a banking service that provides behavioral feedback and instant receipts to help customers make smarter decisions and save more.