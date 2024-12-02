Moonfare collects EUR 110 million 

This increases the total funding of the company to around EUR 160 million. The investment is led by the private equity firm Insight Partners, and Fidelity, an asset manager and existing investor, is also participating in this round. With the recently collected money, Moonfare plans to expand its international business and its investment offer.

The fintech is a digital asset manager that invests in private equity funds (PE funds) and enables investors to participate with a minimum investment of EUR 50,000. According to Moonfare’s information, the company currently manages assets of EUR 1 billion in 13 countries in Asia and Europe and an average customer invests around EUR 550,000. The startup recently entered into a strategic sales partnership with asset manager Fidelity.