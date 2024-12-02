Moneyhub partners Expense Once





Powered by Moneyhub’s Open Banking API, Expense Once offers its clients real time visibility on purchases on business credit cards, with expenses recorded for each card holder, transactions automatically categorised and receipts assigned, saving time, and improving reconciliation. The service is also available for personal credit cards.

With Moneyhub’s APIs, Expense Once can connect to a variety of card issuers and benefit from a transaction feed that is updated in real-time with automatic reconciliation.