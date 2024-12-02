Monash University selects Zycus procurement technology solutions

Based in Australia, Monash is a global university with a presence on four continents, more than 60,000 students and some 17,000 full-time faculty and staff members. The university will begin its full suite implementation by deploying the Zycus procure-to-pay (P2P) process automation solution to a global user base of nearly 10,000.

Zycus is a global provider of source-to-pay suite of procurement solutions. Their product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement such as e-procurement, e-invoicing, spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management and financial savings management. Their clients include companies across verticals like manufacturing, automotive, banking and finance, oil and gas, food processing, electronics, telecommunications, chemicals, health and pharma, education and others.