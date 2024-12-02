Mobile ATM integration services to attract and retain customers

According to a survey conducted by Auriga on 434 financial entities from around the world, 29% of the banks have already planned and budgeted to replace ATM software currently in use by 2017, 27 % have already changed and 19 % are planning to do so in the future.

Therefore, banks are looking at new and more innovative ways to retain consumers and offer them a more personalized experience through an increased integration of all channels used by consumers, with a particular focus on mobile banking and on mobile-ATM integration services which they are planning to increase.

Moreover, 51 % of banks already provide for the use of near field communication (NFC) technology on ATMs, allowing customers to withdraw cash through their smartphones. Other banks are already planning on introducing other method aimed at improving customers’ experiences. For example, 39 % of respondents plan to introduce faster withdrawals, such as through lining the transaction up on a mobile app before reaching the ATM and then using a QR code to complete it.