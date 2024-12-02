Mizuho Bank implements risk reporting system in Nederland

The solution supports risk calculations and multi-country regulatory reporting. The implementation is the extension of the existing relationship between the two companies as the bank is Wolters Kluwer’s customer across a number of European countries. OneSumX ensures that the bank’s regulatory obligations for the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria are managed comprehensively.

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the country’s central bank, requires institutions under its jurisdiction to produce financial reports in Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL), a global standard for exchanging business information. Therefore, Mizuho is relying on the Wolters Kluwer expertise to handle the change.