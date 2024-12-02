Misys gears up to enter London Stock Exchange

Currently, Misys is administrated by US-based Vista Equity Partners. The company was founded in 2012 when Vista merged its two acquisitions in the banking tech space: Misys (purchased for GBP 1.2 billion) and Turaz, the Thomson Reuters derived treasury and risk management software business.

Not only new organisational structure and leadership were appointed for the resulted entity, but also the products went through rebranding (the latest one is “Fusion”). Four key business lines – FusionBanking, FusionCapital, FusionInvest and FusionRisk – hold multiple products that have been accumulated by the merged companies over the years.

The vendor has an extensive customer base of over 1,800 entities worldwide.

According to Banking technology, talks about Vista looking to sell Misys have been going on since 2014. In 2015, there were reports of a Singaporean state-owned investment firm, Temasek Holdings, eyeing the vendor. Canadian pension funds and buy-out firms have also been cited as potential bidders.