MineralTree adds purchase order matching to Invoice-to-Pay AP automation solution

These complement the PO functionality of accounting/ERP systems, enabling more businesses to automate their everyday AP tasks.

The enhancements are now available for customers of NetSuite and will be available in the first quarter of 2017 for customers of Microsoft Dynamics GP and Intuit QuickBooks.

The ability to match POs to invoices can significantly streamline the invoice approval process for AP departments - reducing costs, shortening cycle times, and improving early payment discount capture.

By integrating directly with the accounting/ERP system, MineralTree:

1. Automatically retrieves original purchase order records from the accounting/ERP system

2. Presents the received invoice alongside the cited purchase order

3. Links the purchase order line-items with the line-items from the received invoice

4. Identifies matched and mismatched portions of the invoice

5. Automatically codes the invoice line items from the linked-to purchase order line items

6. Provides integrated workflow exception handling to enable mismatches to be resolved

7. Enables posting of invoices to the accounting/ERP system with links to the original purchase order to ensure that the PO-to-Invoice reconciliation is complete.