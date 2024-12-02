Metro Bank and Backbase extend their partnership





The focus of the renewed partnership sees Backbase providing dedicated digital innovation support for Metro Bank’s business banking customers. By leveraging the cloud-native version of Backbase’s platform, which includes several accelerators for business banking, Metro Bank is able to further enhance and tailor the experience offered to its business customers.

This relationship extension comes five years after Backbase and Metro Bank first began their partnership, with the core strategic objective of harnessing Backbase’s digital banking technology platform to deliver a customer engagement experience and lay the foundations for a digital banking service.