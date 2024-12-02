MerchantServices launches SaaS payment processing solution

MerchantServices affords clientele the ability to B2B and Municipal payments with features such as Level 2 and Level 3 credit card processing, comprehensive reporting, and a revamped API.

The scope of the relationship between the merchant services industry and its patrons continues to evolve as new technologies, knowledge, and services are introduced.

MerchantServices has introduced a platform designed specifically to serve businesses looking to streamline business-to-business transactions and government agencies looking to increase operational efficiency.

The realisation of the market potential stems from MerchantServicess dedication to not only improve itself but to also push the merchant services industry to continuously innovate while improving the end-user experience.

Features include: