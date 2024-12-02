Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka chooses Fiserv solution for core banking

Signature from Fiserv is a multi-lingual, multicurrency core account processing solution designed to meet the enterprise needs of todays innovative banks.

With the implementation of the Signature and Teller solutions, MBSL staff will have access to a front-end teller system design. On the back-end, the company will have real-time online transaction. In addition, Signature offers the capability to support ATM and digital banking channels.

Fiserv is a US-based provider of financial services technology for banks, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.