Medius helps TOGA with invoice processing

TOGA previously used a customised solution integrated with their JDEdwards ERP system and sought an efficient, scalable, cloud-based AP Automation solution that was easy to implement and user friendly. They turned to Medius, a provider of spend management solutions.

The local market knowledge and support from Medius was instrumental in allowing TOGA to deploy AP Automation into other regions. TOGA now has an automated system with visibility of invoices for auditing compliance and accountability. Medius support helped to ensure local regulations were adhered to in each country.