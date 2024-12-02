MDT and Jack Henry extend partnership

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) and Jack Henry have extended their partnership, continuing to work together to help credit unions augment member service and efficiencies through leading solutions and services. Through the partnership, MDT hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs.











Enabling credit union technology modernisation

Officials from Jack Henry said that MDT is a trusted player in helping credit unions of all sizes launch and optimise digital technology to enhance the member experience and effectively compete. By extending their successful, long-term partnership, MDT will further their technology modernisation strategy, helping credit unions across the country leverage sophisticated cloud-based and digital tools to create a competitive differentiator.

MDT is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, highlighting its proven track record of success. The credit union service organisation (CUSO) serves 113 credit unions, representing nearly two million members at the time of this announcement. By continuing its partnership with Jack Henry, MDT is demonstrating its confidence in Jack Henry’s technology strategy, including their focus on digital, flexibility and openness.

MDT and Jack Henry are collaborating closely to shape the future of financial services for credit unions. They share a vision of digitally optimized, API-based technology, which is essential for credit unions to stay relevant and grow. This partnership extension signifies their commitment to collaboration and innovation, aiming to directly support and add value to the credit union community.





What does MDT do?

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity, and imaging.

Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security, and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control.





More information about Jack Henry

Jack Henry is a financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. They prioritise openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs.

Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. They empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health.