MasterCard teams up with Priority B2B to spur payments in Asia Pacific

The collaboration will give MasterCard’s issuing bank partners access to capabilities that will allow them to deepen engagement with their customers, resolving common pain points experienced by customers as they adopt commercial payment solutions.

The partnership will do so by providing expertise on commercial payment systems, implementing and giving support for commercial payment systems and by developing engagement campaigns for suppliers.

In Asia, the partnership will build on the existing relationship between MasterCard and Priority in the US. Priority B2B provides a bridge between buyers and suppliers to maximize automation and create new revenue streams using card and other payments solutions.

The service was first made available earlier this year in Australia and Singapore, and will expand across the Asia-Pacific region in the coming months.

Priority B2B is the commercial payments operating division of Priority Holdings LLC, the parent company of the electronic payments processor in the United States, and processes over 30 billion annually.