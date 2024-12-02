Mastercard small business cardholders to access to Microsoft business tools

Open Banking Report 2019

Now available across Mastercard Business and Mastercard Business World Elite offerings in the US, small business owners can use Microsoft services including Microsoft 365 best-in-class productivity apps, and cloud and marketing services.

Mastercard Small Business cardholders can now leverage specific tools and benefits to assist in productivity and business growth with the integration of Microsoft offerings including Microsoft 365: More than just Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Microsoft 365 brings together powerful cloud services like professional email, online meetings, chat, file storage and intelligent security.

Mastercard provides digital resources and partner discounts including Salesforce’s customer relationship management solution Salesforce Essentials, an all-in-one app that includes sales and customer support tools built specifically for companies of their size, as well as Intuit’s QuickBooks and TurboTax, access to 24/7 Business Assistant, Mastercard ID Theft Protection, and Mastercard Easy Savings.