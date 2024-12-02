Mashreq rolls out Neo digital bank for millennials

The solution offers users an in-app enrolment process, where optical character recognition (OCR) technology scans ID and auto-fills the details. A password is then sent to the phone to confirm the application. The app also includes an “activity wall” which shows customers their recent activity in a timeline. The bank offers support via a call centre and by the Neo Chatbot which is integrated with Facebook Messenger.

Mobile financial services company Vipera assisted with the new bank launch. The UK-based company offers its Motif platform to clients in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The platform provides three personal banking products: mobile banking, mobile payments and mobile card control.