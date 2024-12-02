MAS grants brokerage license to LiquidX

LiquidX is a global fintech solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and insurance. LISS can now help banks, asset managers and funds, and corporates of all sizes in Singapore to access, automate, and streamline Trade Credit Insurance coverage via the LiquidX 360 platform.

The digital platform serves the entire Trade Credit Insurance value chain for quoting, policy management, and risk monitoring. LiquidX 360 integrates Trade Credit Insurance with next-generation functionalities for buying, selling, and managing Accounts Receivable and other trade finance assets on the same platform.