MAS announces launch of SGFinDex's second phase

Individuals can now view information on their investment holdings at The Central Depository (CDP) as part of their consolidated financial position via participating banks’ financial planning applications and MyMoneySense, a free government financial planning digital service. Since its inception on 7 December 2020, SGFinDex has spurred financial planning among participating bank customers with over 150,000 unique users signups, 290,000 bank accounts linked, and 620,000 data retrievals made.

CDP’s participation in SGFinDex expands the range of financial information that individuals can retrieve from participating banks and government agencies. This provides individuals with a more comprehensive view of their financial positions. The inclusion of CDP information in SGFinDex was achieved through close collaboration with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), participating banks, and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). In the next phase, individuals can look forward to accessing information on their insurance policies through SGFinDex as well.