MarketInvoice hits GBP 1 bln invoices funded

Launched in 2011, MarketInvoice helps small businesses ease their cash flow by selling outstanding invoices.

Of the GBP 1 billion the lender has funded, half of that amount has been advanced in the past 14 months.

MarketInvoice has also revealed a new local authority partnership with Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), that will see GBP 2 million a year made available to small businesses in the region through the company’s platform.