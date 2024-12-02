MAP launches MAP App Visa Prepaid mobile banking for credit unions

With the MAP App, cardholders can manage their Visa Prepaid card account directly from an iOS or Android mobile device.

The MAP App a network-branded prepaid card serving credit unions to provide mobile banking. The full-featured app allows cardholders to check balances, view recent transaction history, suspend or reactivate cards, search for ATMs or ReadyLink locations using the built-in locator, and set up transaction and balance alerts directly from their phone.

Credit union members with MAP Visa Prepaid cards can download the MAP app to their smartphone from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Mobile data transmissions and card information are protected by 128-bit encryption, the same security provided via online banking.

Member Access Pacific (MAP) is a card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. Working directly with Visa, MAP provides customised debit, credit, ATM, mobile, prepaid-reloadable and gift solutions.