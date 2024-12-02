Manigo partners with SurePay





By leveraging this partnership, both companies seek to drive innovation, foster digital transformation, and contribute to the growth of the fintech sector in the region, in line with Saudi Arabia's journey towards its Vision 2030.





As per the information provided in the press release, Manigo’s fintech platform and e-wallet engine will be integrated with SurePay’s digital payment solutions. As a result, both parties plan to create financial products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the market in Saudi Arabia.













The announcement follows Manigo’s recent launch of its tech platform in the UK market. Moreover, this also marks Manigo’s first partnership outside of Europe and the Americas, and SurePay’s first work with a Fintech-as-a-Service partner outside of the region.

Digital Payment Evolution

In recent years, the demand for digital card solutions in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries has surged. The fintech market is also actively expanding to satisfy the increasing need for payment solutions, which include e-wallets, remittances, and BNPL services. In 2022, the Mastercard Payments Index found that 89% of people in Saudi Arabia have used at least one emerging payment method in the last year, including 42% who have used a tappable smartphone wallet.





About Manigo

Based in the UK, Manigo is a fintech infrastructure platform that enables businesses within any industry to launch cards, accounts, and payment services under their brand. This can be done through Manigo’s all-in-one fintech platform, API suite, and fully managed offering, which includes white-label solutions for companies that require a regulatory umbrella.



Manigo also provides a proprietary core banking and infrastructure platform as a software solution, for those who already have their own licence but lack the tech, or for large corporates who want to pick and choose the underlying vendors.

About SurePay

Based in Saudi Arabia, SurePay specialises in financial payment system solutions and has been providing its expertise in software development through Sure Global Technology. The company offers a variety of payment system solutions to suit the different financial needs of its clients. In addition to payment solutions, SurePay offers a set of software solutions for payment device management, automated settlement reports, integration of payment devices and applications, as well as financial systems monitoring.