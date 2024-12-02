M-Gurush ventures into international money transfer business

This is a new feature that enables customers to send money across Africa and beyond. The service will benefit m-GURUSH customers, especially the business and trading communities sending funds from South Sudan to Kenya, Uganda and the greater East African region.



The customers will be able to send this money digitally in form of US Dollars or South Sudanese Pounds from their m-GURUSH account from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The international remittance service will enable m-GURUSH registered customers to send and receive money to several countries across the globe using mobile money.

Depending on the recipient's destination, the customer, can either send funds directly to a recipient's bank account or to a mobile wallet. At the same time, the m-GURUSH International remittance service enables the South Sudanese in the diaspora in several countries around the world to send money home.

m-GURUSH is available across South Sudan and customers can save money, send and receive money, pay for goods and services, buy airtime, make bulk salary payments and benefit transfers.