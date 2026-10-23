According to Reuters, UK-based London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced the transaction alongside its third-quarter trading update. It is the group’s first acquisition of this scale in seven years, following its 2019 agreement to buy Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters for USD 27 billion. LSEG said the deal is intended to strengthen its position in credit and private market data as AI changes how investors and businesses access and use financial information.

Octus employs journalists, analysts, and legal experts who provide credit market information to banks and investors, with a focus on companies in financial distress. On an investor call, LSEG’s CFO said Octus is expected to contribute between USD 300 million and USD 320 million in revenue in 2026.

Proprietary data and AI exposure

The rationale for the deal rests on the type of data Octus produces. A company official argued that its specialised proprietary content cannot be sourced elsewhere by large language models. That matters for a group whose share price has been held back by concerns that AI could disrupt its financial data business and compress margins. LSEG shares rose 6% on the announcement, which erased their year-to-date losses and left the stock up 4% for 2026. They remain around 24% below their 2025 peak.

LSEG operates the London Stock Exchange and the Tradeweb marketplace. It is rolling out AI tools and licensing its proprietary data, and it reported strong AI adoption and early signs of monetisation, a trend it expects to continue. The company described Octus’ products and customer coverage as complementary to its existing fixed-income offering, which would allow it to extend its services in that segment.

In addition, LSEG expects the acquisition to be neutral to adjusted earnings in the first full year after completion and to add to earnings after that. Morgan Stanley acted as lead adviser to LSEG, while Evercore and Goldman Sachs advised Octus’ shareholders, including majority owner Permira.

Wider dealmaking and investor pressure

The announcement came three days after Tradeweb Markets, which is majority owned by LSEG, said that it would acquire bond-trading platform Trumid for almost USD 2 billion. Taken together, the two transactions extend the group’s reach across fixed-income data and trading. A company official said that few of the deals LSEG had examined over the past five years met its criteria, but that both acquisitions satisfy its requirements for strategic fit and financial return.

The deals also come as LSEG faces pressure from activist investor Elliott, which disclosed a stake in the group in February 2026 and is pushing for portfolio changes, according to earlier Reuters reporting. Elliott did not respond to a request for comment on the Octus deal. LSEG has previously described its dialogue with the investor as constructive.