Lovell Minnick invests in Fortis Payment Systems

The companies did not divulge the financial details of the investment.

Founded in 2010, Fortis Payment delivers payment technology and processing services to merchants and developers in North America.

The company offers Zeamster payments platform to support integrated commerce experiences for point-of-sale software and ERP providers. It also offers payments and financial technology solutions for businesses.

Fortis caters to numerous developers, software providers, channel partners and merchants. It operates across retail, medical, hospitality, restaurant and grocery industries, among others.