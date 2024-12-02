Logility acquires AdapChain

Logility Voyager AdapLink enables companies to enhance their supply chain capabilities by quickly integrating the rich transaction and master data from their enterprise systems with Logility Voyager Solutions.

Voyager AdapLink simplifies the process of connecting multiple enterprise systems across the organisations, including those from Infor, JDA, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP, with Logility’s advanced, best-of-breed supply chain and retail optimisation solutions to drive additional insight and visibility.

Application-based integration delivers a comprehensive framework for continued innovation while providing advanced capabilities for error checking, data validation and transformations.

Pre-built integration templates support a wide range of supply chain and ERP configurations. Separating the integration component from the underlying ERP and SCM technologies eliminates the need to specify, develop, test, and debug new components. This approach reduces risk, increases integration quality and shortens the payback period during the initial implementation and future for upgrades.

Data from multiple enterprise systems and beyond the four walls including IoT and social signals can be tightly integrated to support the needs of advanced planning processes including S&OP and long-range IBP.

Net change management and distributed processing synchronize extremely high SKU volumes in less time by only exchanging data that has changed since the last update. This ensures scalability and speed. By reducing the load and return time, more time is available for high-value scenario analysis and business optimization of the supply chain.

Established business rules proactively identify incorrect or incompatible data, populate these data elements and direct action thru a corrective workflow. This process streamlines rollout and significantly reduces the need for costly manual intervention.

Logility is a provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions that help small, medium, large companies realize substantial results. Logility customers include Abercrombie & Fitch, Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation.