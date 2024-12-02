Lloyds selects Bacs payment solution from D+H

Lloyds will offer the vendor’s Bacs capabilities to SMEs and mid-market clients, but D+H hopes this will be subsequently scaled up to corporate customers and global transaction banking.

According to D+H, “the solution will provide the bank’s clients with direct debit and direct credit connectivity, automated retrieval of Bacs messages, a full service direct debit management suite, integration with clients’ ERP systems, and ease-of-use with minimal training required”.