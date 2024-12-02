LivQuik joins Visa's Fintech Fastrack Programme

LivQuik is an RBI-approved prepaid payment issuer (PPI) and Full-Fledged Money Changer (FFMC) that provides payment gateway and enterprise fintech software development services. The company has been handling the Future Pay platform.

The Visa Fintech Fastrack Programme enables fintechs to access the global Visa payments network. The programme is part of Visa’s global strategy placed to open its network and support a broad range of players that are developing commerce experiences.

This venture between the two companies will support LivQuik to issue Visa Prepaid credentials, process Visa Direct transactions for foreign inward remittance, and enable other fintechs to issue co-branded Visa Prepaid Cards.