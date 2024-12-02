linked2pay adds real-time payments to Bank Centric Payments

This move enables partners on the bank integrated platform to offer both Real-Time and ACH payments, including same day, as their own fully integrated, white-labeled solution.

Example applications for real-time funds transfer include; corporate disbursements for contractors and services, insurance claim payouts to providers, commission and reward disbursements, account to account transfers, loan disbursements, and Business to Consumer (B2C) payments or funds transfers.

Push Payments is a real-time payments processor located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in the immediate transfer of value between a multitude of accounts types.

linked2pay provides services to deliver ACH, credit card and check payments automation. The company provides payment processing solutions for banks, channel partners, and their clients.