UK-based LHV Bank has joined the RT1 platform, a pan-European real-time gross settlement payment system, as a direct participant.

This will enable the bank to process SEPA Instant Credit Transfers (SCT Inst) in real time. Unlike other UK institutions that facilitate access to EUR payments through the RT1 scheme, which do so via indirect access, limiting themselves to serving only end users without offering payment solutions to other institutions, LHV Bank avoids these constraints. Its integration with the SCT scheme allows it to do so, enabling it to offer a simple connection with the SEPA environment.

Contributing to the next generation of cross-border payments

The participation in the scheme reflects the bank’s commitment to the European payments landscape, improving its cross-border capabilities and allowing it to provide more cost-effective and efficient payment services by eliminating the need for correspondent banking relationships or third-party intermediaries. The upgrade will help the bank contribute to the next generation of cross-border payments, and direct participation in SCT Instant optimises its presence as a partner for fintechs and internationally focused businesses.

The company is committed to further developing its solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs and demands of its clients and partners while remaining compliant with European and global industry standards, laws, and regulatory requirements.

The announced move follows a series of recent developments for LHV Bank, such as the rollout of retail banking in the UK market in May 2025, and partnering with Salt Edge and Tuum for optimise the manner in which financial institutions across the region of Europe access the spectrum of Open Banking features quickly and securely while enabling integration with an API-first and modular core banking platform. The bank benefited from this alliance, leveraging the expertise and suite of products from its partners.