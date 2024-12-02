Levvel acquires PayStream Advisors

This endeavor will combine PayStream’s record of groundbreaking research and thought leadership with Levvel’s broad expertise in IT strategy and execution.

Ijams will continue his involvement with PayStream Advisors as a board member, and the firm will continue to offer its independent research and advisory services to organizations looking to make investments in technology and infrastructure.

PayStream Advisors is a research and advisory firm that delivers industry research on office-process automation to finance and procurement professionals. PayStream provides educational content to inform readers on marketplace trends.

Levvel is an IT consulting firm that offers both technical implementation services as well as strategic advisory services. Their services include DevOps, Cloud, Mobile, UI/UX, Big Data, Analytics and Payment Strategy.