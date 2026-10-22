UK-based LemFi has added UK savings, credit via Pillar, and data eSIMs to a rebuilt app, with ClearBank holding deposits.

LemFi has introduced the new products as part of a redesigned app and a new global brand platform, ‘Ambition has no passport’. The launch marks a shift from the company’s origins in remittances towards a broader set of financial services. The additions sit alongside LemFi’s existing international payments service, which more than two million customers use to send money to over 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and other regions. The platform processes approximately EUR 1.8 billion in transactions each month, and the company plans to expand to further countries next year.

Addressing the cross-border credit gap

According to LemFi, around 304 million people live outside their country of birth, collectively sending approximately EUR 808 billion to their home countries each year. The company notes that people who relocate often find their qualifications, savings records, and credit histories carry little weight in their new country. At the same time, many financial services are built around single products or around customers whose financial lives are based in one country. LemFi is positioning its platform to address this issue by extending beyond transfers into a wider product set.

Ridwan Olalere, co-founder and CEO of LemFi, said the company was founded to fix the process of sending money home, but found that customers’ more difficult challenges begin after the transfer. The CEO added that customers often build careers and businesses in one country while supporting relatives in another, and that the app has been rebuilt to reflect this.

Savings and credit in the UK

In the UK, the LemFi Instant Access Savings Account offers a boosted rate of 5% AER for the first six months after opening. After that, it reverts to a 3.04% AER tracker rate linked to the Bank of England base rate. Accounts can be opened from approximately EUR 1.19 (GBP 1), and withdrawals carry no penalty. Deposits are held by ClearBank and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme up to approximately EUR 143,000 (GBP 120,000) per eligible depositor.

The company has also introduced a revolving credit line, subject to availability. It is issued by Lemfi Credit through Pillar, an FCA-regulated credit provider that LemFi acquired in 2025. The credit line is provided as a virtual card via Apple Pay and Google Pay and can be used both for spending and for sending money abroad. Eligible customers can also view their Equifax credit score in the app at no cost.

eSIM, app architecture, and brand rollout

Across all its markets, LemFi now offers data eSIMs in more than 100 destinations. Users can buy mobile data before arrival without swapping SIM cards or incurring roaming charges.

The app has been redesigned to hold several products across several countries within a single account, instead of adding new features onto a transfer-focused app. LemFi states that the new structure makes products easier to discover and allows additional services to be added as the company expands geographically.

The new brand identity covers the product interface, website, marketing, and social channels, and will roll out across LemFi’s global markets. Savings and credit are available in the UK at launch, with other markets set to follow.