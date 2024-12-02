Länsförsäkringar partners Meniga to launch PFM solution





As part of the agreement, Länsförsäkringar has integrated Meniga’s PFM solution into its own digital properties to help drive customer engagement, boost loyalty, and improve the overall user experience of its customers across Sweden.

Länsförsäkringar’s new solution harnesses Meniga’s data management platform as the foundation for providing its customers with access to real-time data on their spending behaviour and helping them understand and manage their finances.

Acting as a personal finance advisor and a tool for everyday banking, the solution consists of features designed to make the user experience interactive. Länsförsäkringar’s new digital banking solution is available in Sweden via iOS and Android app stores.