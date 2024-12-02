Kyriba partners Accuity to help businesses comply with regulation

The partnership showcases the development of a global payments sanctions screening service that flags potential issues with payments to vendors to limit delays and provide early detection on potentially risky payments. The service will be available to all Kyriba clients.

The combination of Kyriba’s payment factory, centralisation and screening capabilities matched to the Accuity data and solutions will allow treasurers to be prepared if payments are flagged against sanctions lists.

Kyriba will offer Accuity payment screening capabilities and optimised OFAC, UN and EU sanction lists. All payments generated with Kyriba or routed from an enterprise service planning (ERP) system through Kyriba can be prescreened, adding compliance to new regulatory mandates, and saving significant resources.