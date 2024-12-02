Kuwait International Bank launches online corporate banking

With this platform, KIB aims to elevate its unique digital banking technologies to cater to its corporate customer segment. Designed to integrate innovation and security into corporate businesses seamlessly, the platform provides modern features and complete control over financial transactions.











Officials from KIB said they wanted to build an online platform that their customers could trust. Accordingly, the corporate online banking platform was designed to deliver increased personalisation, efficiency, and security levels. It also paves the path for further promising applications to make the customer’s banking experience even more personalised and unique.

Moreover, the platform’s POS Dashboard offers users a centralised view to seamlessly track and manage cash flow across all payment methods, including MasterCard, Visa, or KNet. The Hide Amount feature enables users to work in open spaces while ensuring complete privacy and security.

Continuing to express the functionality of the newly launched platform, KIB’s representatives explained that it offers a holistic view of their financial activities, from high-level insights to granular details, to help corporate clients make well-informed decisions and take their businesses to new heights. Corporate customers who sign up for the platform would save their valuable time and resources, allowing them to personalise and streamline their operations easily and conveniently.





More news from KIB

In May 2023, Kuwait International Bank has announced that it will launch a biometric payment card based on Zwipe’s platform, under the Visa Infinite Black package.

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) will thus be one of the first banks to commercially launch a biometric payment card. The new product is developed as part of a collaboration between KIB and Zwipe. Another company involved in the development of this product is Inkript, a partner of Zwipe, who will oversee the cards production.

The official release stated that the new card is specifically addressed to the Black Banking segment of KIB customers. It will also provide users with increased convenience and ease of use. For customers to make a POS transaction, they will need to activate their fingerprint. What is more, the new biometric card is said to provide added security that will protect clients against fraud attempts.